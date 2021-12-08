Like/dislike button doesn't work with laravel and vuejs

I follow a serie to make like/dislike button and in vue page I can see the buttons but when I click like/dislike button it doesn’t work and there’s no error too so please how to fix that

I add code in : routes , models and productController:

and I add Ratings.vue in ressources/js/components:

<template> <div class="likes text-right"> <a @click="sendRating('like')" :class="{ active: currentStatus == 'like' }"> <i class="fa fa-thumbs-up"></i> {{ likesCount }} </a> <a @click="sendRating('dislike')" :class="{ active: currentStatus == 'dislike' }"> <i class="fa fa-thumbs-down"></i> {{ dislikesCount }} </a> </div> </template> <script> export default { props: { 'productId': Number, 'status': String, 'likes': Number, 'dislikes': Number }, data() { return { 'likesCount': this.likes, 'dislikesCount': this.dislikes, 'currentStatus': this.status, 'unrated': '' }; }, computed: { successMessage: function () { return 'You have ' + (this.currentStatus || this.unrated) + 'd this post'; } }, methods: { sendRating: function (type) { axios.post('/products/rate', { product_id: this.productId, type }) .then(({data}) => { this.likesCount = data.likes; this.dislikesCount = data.dislikes; this.unrated = data.unrated ? ('un' + type) : ''; this.currentStatus = !data.unrated ? type : ''; this.$swal( 'Success!', this.successMessage, 'success' ); }) .catch(({response}) => { var message = response.data.errors && response.data.errors[Object.keys(response.data.errors)[0]] ? response.data.errors[Object.keys(response.data.errors)[0]][0] : response.data.message; this.$swal( 'Error!', message, 'error' ); }); } } } </script> <style scoped> .likes a { font-size: 1rem; color: #cccccc; padding-left: 0.5rem; cursor: pointer; } .likes a:hover { color: #777777; } .likes .active { color: #999999; } </style>

then I add in site.js:

Vue.component('ratings', require('./components/Ratings.vue').default);

then npm run watch

then in vue.blade.php I add: