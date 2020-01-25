Lightboxes and mobile

@tracknut,

Thanks for the reply. Not knowing Javascript or mobile development, I’m not sure I followed your response entirely.

Let me give you some context…

When a user is in my online store and they see a product they want, they choose “Add to Cart” and for v2.0 of my site, I want a light box to pop up and show them that the product was added to their shopping cart. And because it is a light box, they can figure out that by closing the pop up they will be right back to where they were. (Much better, I suppose, than taking them to their shopping cart directly.)

But how should that work on mobile?

I agree that the screen is too small on a smartphone for people to be able discern the light box from the background page. So what options would I have if I cannot use a light box?

Am I forced to redirect them to their shopping cart?

Or is there another way to provide a better experience without using a light box?

I think your response was just telling me how to write things so that my code knows when to display a light box. But what I really need help understanding is what do you do if using a light box isn’t acceptable on a mobile device.

Thanks.