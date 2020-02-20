What are your thoughts about Lightbox vs Photoshop when it comes to preparing photos for a website?

From what others have told me, Lightbox is great if you have a bunch of photos that need resized or need some mass change applied to all of them.

I haven’t used Photoshop in over 20 years, but back in the day it was supposed to be superior to anything else as far as optimizing photos for the web so that they looked the best without taking up a lot of space.

Personally, I am an open-source person, but in this one instance I am think of breaking down and buying some software to help me as I prepare to go live with my website.

Would appreciate everyone’s thoughts on this!