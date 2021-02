I came across a web page the other day that uses ligatures, something I’ve not seen before (or more likely have seen before and have forgotten Being that sort of chap, I thought I’d try playing with ligatures myself. But I’m not having any luck. I’ve used the same font stack. I have this pen

https://codepen.io/gandalf458/pen/LYbNXLd

Does anyone know what I’m missing?

I’m not keen to post the page I spotted as it is decidedly political.