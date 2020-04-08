Lib Like JQuery Which Can Co-Mingle Vanilla Javascript?

The article “You Might Not Need jQuery” complains that jquery is an all-or-nothing tool.

“jQuery seeks to replace them all wholesale. By returning a jQuery object rather than a NodeList, built-in browser methods are essentially off limits, meaning you’re locked into the jQuery way of doing everything. it means there are two duplicate ways of doing everything. There are, however, libraries that have adopted an API that will be reassuringly familiar to jQuery addicts, but that return a NodeList rather than an object”

CSS-Tricks – 12 Jul 17 (Now More Than Ever) You Might Not Need jQuery | CSS-Tricks The DOM and native browser API's have improved by leaps and bounds since jQuery's release all the way back in 2006. People have been writing "You Might

The article mentions some libs which don’t have that drawback:

Bliss.js

Bling.js

min.js

What other jquery-like libs can be co-mingled with vanilla javascript code?

Which are the best in 2020?

Thx!