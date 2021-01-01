Leveling up

I’m working on a system that automatically moves the student’s level up if they have a passing grade.

I have two users; admin and students. Admin adds the year levels.

I have this table

Level --------- |before | |current | |after | --------- Example Data: previous: 1st grade current: 2nd grade next: 3rd grade

We can already see a couple of flaws in this setup, like, what if the admin makes the 2nd grade first, so level.before : 1st grade and level.after : 3rd grade were not made yet.

What can I do with this?