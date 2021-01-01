Leveling up

I’m working on a system that automatically moves the student’s level up if they have a passing grade.
I have two users; admin and students. Admin adds the year levels.
I have this table
Level
---------
|before |
|current |
|after |
---------
Example Data:
previous: 1st grade
current: 2nd grade
next: 3rd grade
We can already see a couple of flaws in this setup, like, what if the admin makes the 2nd grade first, so
level.before: 1st grade and
level.after: 3rd grade were not made yet.
What can I do with this?