Leveling up

Databases
#1

I’m working on a system that automatically moves the student’s level up if they have a passing grade.

I have two users; admin and students. Admin adds the year levels.

I have this table

   Level
 ---------
|before   |
|current  |
|after    | 
 ---------
Example Data:
previous: 1st grade
current: 2nd grade
next: 3rd grade

We can already see a couple of flaws in this setup, like, what if the admin makes the 2nd grade first, so level.before: 1st grade and level.after: 3rd grade were not made yet.

What can I do with this?

#2

Maybe a different set-up, that records level changes.
A table for students…
A table for grades: grade_id, grade_name
And a grade record table: record_id, student_id, grade_id, pass_date
The only issue I see is the “next grade”, as this has not happened yet, but presumably, there is some sort of order or hierarchy to the grades to say which is next.

#3

Yes, I’m actually following the Educational Stage, from Kindergarten to University/College/Tertiary level.