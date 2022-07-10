Let’s rate Architecture (and Bridges)!

THIS IS A SILLY THREAD created for the long-suffering coding community on Sitepoint to break away for a few and laugh – but also admire. Because as Paul Simon famously sang: One man’s ceiling is another man’s floor.

BUILDINGS, HOUSES & BRIDGES! ONE BUILDING/BRIDGE-PER-POST so we know that your likes are for that one structure and not misconstrued. Post what you really LIKE, what you HATE, and what you JUST DON’T GET. Please, NO PUBLIC HOUSING BUILDINGS. They are their own tragedy and nothing to laugh about.

LOVE IT

I’d like to begin on a positive note so my pick for one of the most gorgeous buildings I think I have ever seen in my life is the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California by the renowned architect Frank Gehry. He doesn’t always get it right but he hit the bullseye with this stunning design. And the inside is just as breathtaking: