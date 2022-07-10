Let’s rate Architecture (and Bridges)!

THIS IS A SILLY THREAD created for the long-suffering coding community on Sitepoint to break away for a few and laugh – but also admire. Because as Paul Simon famously sang: One man’s ceiling is another man’s floor.

  1. BUILDINGS, HOUSES & BRIDGES!
  2. ONE BUILDING/BRIDGE-PER-POST so we know that your likes are for that one structure and not misconstrued.
  3. Post what you really LIKE, what you HATE, and what you JUST DON’T GET.
  4. Please, NO PUBLIC HOUSING BUILDINGS. They are their own tragedy and nothing to laugh about.

LOVE IT

I’d like to begin on a positive note so my pick for one of the most gorgeous buildings I think I have ever seen in my life is the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California by the renowned architect Frank Gehry. He doesn’t always get it right but he hit the bullseye with this stunning design. And the inside is just as breathtaking:

Frank Gehry Disney Concert Hall
Frank Gehry Disney Concert Hall1920×1279 219 KB

HATE IT

While browsing the net the other day I happened upon what I can confidently say is The World’s Ugliest Building: The Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain. There is so much wrong with this monument to the Catholic Church that I hunted down 8 pictures and annotated them.

This eyesore sits smack in the middle of a broad, hill-less expanse of buildings of modest height, so it violates my first rule of design: be compatible with the surroundings! Jesus Wept! – but so too did the cathedral itself . . . Reliefs in the image of mud hornets’ nests, spire bases that looked like they stepped on gum, and the “Little Girl’s Room” motif that runs throughout the inside of the church, 140 years of beautiful Spanish masonry was wasted. Here are just 8 reasons why the Basílica de la Sagrada Família gets my vote for The Ugliest Building Ever Designed.

1.8_I’D SUE
1.8_I’D SUE800×600 50 KB

2.8_WASP_NEST
2.8_WASP_NEST1920×1075 133 KB

3.8_HELP
3.8_HELP1024×683 1.01 MB

4.8_BUBBLE_GUM
4.8_BUBBLE_GUM800×712 992 KB

5.8_COLONOSCOPY
5.8_COLONOSCOPY1280×851 406 KB

6.8_WTF
6.8_WTF683×1024 916 KB

7.8_DOILLIES
7.8_DOILLIES790×668 730 KB

8.8_NO_THANK_YOU