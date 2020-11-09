Legal jurisdiction over website users

I am trying to understand the jurisdiction of the countries on the Internet, and there is one thing that I cannot be clear about, probably because not even the countries themselves are very clear about it. Are website visitors under the laws of the countries where the web servers of the site they visit are hosted? For example, if a visitor insults the monarchy in a website hosted in a country where such act is illegal? or if in general the users says, does, views something that is legal in their country but not where the website is hosted.

From what I have been able to inform myself it is clear that the website would fall under said country’s law has it’s hosted there, but are the users too?

I know that Malaysia has implemented a law that punishes acts regardless of where they were committed and the user nationality if the webs servers pass in or are in Malaysia.