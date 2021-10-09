Legal claim on .com against cybersquatters

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Any legal means such as patent filing through which we can get this domain w/o paying a huge fee or stop a similar business to operate on .com cpunterpart.

For registered global tld, it is very difficult to claim a registered one even if you have a trademark on the name.

This is why most larger companies (and companies that hope to become big) register the domains that they plan to use in every tld possible.

In some countries it is easier to claim a registered local tld, assuming you have a trademark or your company name is old enough to be recognized. Though this is only true for some local tld’s, and not all.

In either case, if they are asking for up to a few thousand dollars for the domain, it will be cheaper buying it from them than trying to take it through other means.