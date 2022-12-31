Left-Align, Full-Width `display: table-cell` With One Row

I can’t seem to get a full-width row with left alignment when there’s only one row.

Here’s the CSS

.Table{ display: table; width: 100%; } .TableHeading { display: table-header-group; } .TableBody { display: table-row-group; width: 100%; } .TableRow { display: table-row; width: 100%; } .TableRow:nth-child(even){ background-color: #f0f8ff; } .TableHead { display: table-cell; padding: 3px 10px; vertical-align:top; } .TableCell{ display: table-cell; padding: 3px 10px; vertical-align:top; } .pic { width: 300px; } .bio{ text-align: left; width: 100%; } .TableFoot { display: table-footer-group; }

When there are two rows, seems to render correctly.

2-ROW HTML

<div class="table"> <div class="tableBody"> <div class="TableRow"> <div class="TableCell"> <img class="pic" src="pic.img" alt="" /> </div> <div class="bio" class="TableCell"> Sam Spade <br> <a href="link.com" target="_blank">link.com</a> </div> </div> <div class="TableRow"> <div class="TableCell"> <img class="pic" src="pic.img" alt="" /> </div> <div class="bio" class="TableCell"> Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. It was popularised in the 1960s with the release of Letraset sheets containing Lorem Ipsum passages, and more recently with desktop publishing software like Aldus PageMaker including versions of Lorem Ipsum. <br> <a href="link.com" target="_blank">link.com</a> </div> </div> </div> </div>

2-ROW RENDER:



But when there’s only one row, it renders right-justified. Same CSS, same HTML

1-ROW HTML

<div class="table"> <div class="tableBody"> <div class="TableRow"> <div class="TableCell"> <img class="pic" src="pic.img" alt="" /> </div> <div class="bio" class="TableCell"> Sam Spade <br> <a href="link.com" target="_blank">link.com</a> </div> </div> </div> </div>

1-ROW RENDER

