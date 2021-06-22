Leave a trail behind scrollbar

HTML & CSS
#1

I want my custom scrollbar to have a trail of green 1’s and zeros something like when you scroll down the small bar that moves down as you scroll down has a trial of light green 1010011010100000110’s that are on top of each other and fade away after 3 seconds.

html {
     scroll-behavior: smooth;
     scroll-padding: 73px;
}

::-webkit-scrollbar {
   background-color: black;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
  background: white;
  border-bottom-left-radius: 5px;
  border-top-left-radius: 5px;
}

::-webkit-scrollbar-button {
     background-color: red;
     border-radius: 5px;
}