Learning JavaScript

I’m going to throw a few out there, ’ JavaScript: The Advanced Concepts (2022 Update)’, by Andrei Neagoie.

The title may sound daunting, but he’s a great teacher and thoroughly covers the basics. The Q&A section is also very active and Wolfgang the mentor responds at least on a daily basis.

It’s one of the few courses that I have managed to stick at from start to completion (25 hours of video) and I did this in the evenings and weekends whilst working fulltime.

You can pick the course up for around $10 on a Udemy sale.

Another guy who comes across as a decent teach is the Net Ninja. You can find the first 6 parts of his course here

Net Ninja - Modern JS

If you are looking for the ultimate reference guide, then you can’t go wrong with Javascript The Definitive Guide Seventh Edition.