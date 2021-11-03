Learning JavaScript

Hello. So a teacher wants me to learn JavaScript so I can help younger kids with their JavaScript class, but I have never taken anything that would help me learn JavaScript. What website would you recommend me doing to learn JavaScript?
I think the site point library should be your first stop. There are many published well written books about JavaScript there. My other recommendations would be to devote yourself to one book/series on the topic and stay focused on that content alone. There is so much to learn and so much out there that it can be easy stray from a path and quickly end up not actually learning how to program. I think site point has a book called “modern javascript” that might be a good place to start.
So has the teacher provided you with the course material?
Surely your first step in this is to actually look at the material that the students will be given…
I know what they are taking. They are taking Acellus, kinda like a building block javascript. Thing is, I am not able to access this site for a couple of reasons.
- It takes the school to sign me up
- Not allowed to sign up because of my age
- Money. Extremely expensive, as there is multiple classes taking this.
The book that you mentioned as well I will take a look at. Thanks. If anymore advice you can give me, I will take. Thanks!