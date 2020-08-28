Learning from mistakes

Wow my dad wont be proud of me, i did one post and got two wrongs straights
It happens. Don’t get discouraged. One rule that I usually follow is to never post code without testing it. Especially code targeting new developers. Get comfortable with creating tiny little test projects. The time spent will help in your normal work as well.
Thanks alot, but i wasn’t even bordered, let alone getting discouraged.
Discouragement comes when you start percieving yourself as experts when you practically knew nothing.
Am a proud novice!
But sitepoint is really helping me improve, so typing codes non tested will always result to error, am using my phone in most cases to type. So wont see error until Apache yells at me, then i start to look for patch up.
Am just here to learn and improve
- Don’t use your phone
- Learn how to run php from a console
- Learn to use the php development server
point me to number two and three, i really want to learn using a console, what it is all about? And whats php development server? Is it localhost?