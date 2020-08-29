Learning from mistakes

You need to be able to open what is called a console window. It is a place where you can type commands and see the results. The details depend very much on your operating system. I’m guessing you use windows which is unfortunate but still workable.

From a console window, enter:

php --version

This will run the php executable and show you the current php version. php is nothing more than a program. If you get something like “unknown command” then it means you will need to dig in and figure out how to set your PATH variable. Again, it is all operating system dependent.

Once the version command is running then make yourself a file called HelloWorld.php and insert:

<?php error_reporting(E_ALL); echo "Hello World

";

From the command line, enter:

php HelloWorld.php

And you should see the Hello World output. Congratulations. You have just ran a php file from the console window.

It may not seem like much but you can do quite a bit of testing and development this way without the constant browser refreshing that you probably currently do. You can test all your bootstrap code, sql queries and quite a bit of other stuff. If you use an IDE such as PHPStorm then you can even use buttons to run this sort of stuff without ever leaving the IDE.

Shifting gears a bit, we can use another php command to run a development server so we don’t need to bother with any of the xamp nonsense during development.

php -S localhost:8000 [Sat Aug 29 07:27:22 2020] PHP 7.4.7 Development Server (http://localhost:8000) started

Open a browser and enter: http://localhost:8000/HelloWorld.php in the address bar. You should see Hello World in your browser. You will also see some useful information in the console window. And that is really all there is to it. You can browse through your app without xampp. You still need a server when you deploy your app in production but no real need for one when developing.