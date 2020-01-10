Learning Flysystem, or something that would work better for me

SamuelCalifornia: SamuelCalifornia: A hierarchical table is called many things, such as self-referencing tables.

If that involves storing the identification of artists in a first table, storing the location and names of files of their artwork in a second table, and letting users use the names of the artists in the first table to open files whose names are stored in the second table, I think I learned what is involved with that in “PHP & MYSQL: NOVICE TO NINJA” (published by SitePoint).

Large file uploads Flysystem is really powerful once you learn some more advanced techniques of using dependency management libs like composer and OOP.

Okay, so, I need to learn advanced techniques, thank you. For what I’m working on, can I get away with learning some but not most of the advanced techniques, or do I need to read an entire advanced book? To give me an idea of what I’m getting into, how much more is most than some?

John_Betong: John_Betong: When investigating a new subject, the three separate words to prefix searches followed by the subject are: Tutorial, demo and examples

Okay, so, do I need to use those three separate words with the names of those more advanced techniques, which zee mentioned, and I asked about above? What are those names? It seems to me like there would be enough names for them to be in one (preferably print) book, which is what I’m still after.

droopsnoot: droopsnoot: Have you searched on here to see whether SP do any books on the subject?

I found the following books by SitePoint.

Better PHP Development (June 2017) Jump Start PHP Environment (December 2015) Jump Start PHP (September 2013) Mastering The Faster Web with PHP, MySQL, JavaScript The PHP Anthology: 101 Essential Tips, Tricks & Hacks, 2nd Edition

And, the following is what I found by SitePoint’s publishing partner, O’Reilly.

PROGRAMMING PHP : creating dynamic web pages Learning PHP : a gentle introduction to the Web’s most popular language.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t figure out if the amount of composer that is taught about in each of those books is enough for me to learn Flysystem with. And, I’m still looking for enough about both composer and Flysystem, for what I’m working on, in one (preferably print) book. I’m still looking for both in one book, because what I’m working on (which involves using the two together) seems to me like it is done enough to make publishers publish books about it, though I’ll admit I’m new to this.

To summarize, it seems like there are many advanced techniques. I think I need a lot of them, but I’m not finding them all in one place/book (with how to learn Flysystem), even though they seem very related to each other. And, I don’t know how to figure out if books (that are about what I need) will cover enough of what I need, or if they will only repeat what I already learned in other books, without being enough. Yet, it seems like what I want to do is very common. It seems like there should be an easier way. Is there?