Learning Flysystem, or something that would work better for me

At my website, I would like for users to be able to share their writings, pictures, audio, and video with each other.

To do this, I think I might need Flysystem to communicate with a CDN.

Would you please tell me what I need to learn to make this, and if there is a better way besides Flysystem, at least for me? Does the publisher SitePoint, or their publisher partner O’Reilly, have any (preferably print) books on this?

To give you an idea of the skill level I need to continue from, in college, I passed two terms of Java, and one in data structures. I’ve read a book on JDBC (Java Database Connectivity), “Web coding & development all-in-one” (a long book in the For Dummies’s series), and “PHP & MYSQL: NOVICE TO NINJA” (published by SitePoint).

The only thing I can offer on this is that none of this will necessarily help you - I’ve read tons of books on all sorts of stuff, but what gives me confidence to do stuff is to sit down and start coding. There’s nothing like seeing something actually work to give you a bit of a boost, and seeing something not quite work to give you experience in figuring out why not.

And, of course, everyone is different. Plenty of people read books and can get enough from them to start going, and I’m equally sure that plenty of the very experienced coders that post on here have lots of experience in languages they’ve never read a book about. I have massive amounts of experience in an OS and its languages that there aren’t any books about.

Have you searched on here to see whether SP do any books on the subject? I’d have thought that would be a good first step.

Have you read any design books? There are hundreds, probably thousands of books about design. I do not know what to recommend.

The professional way to develop an application is to begin with a requirements definition. It is explicitly not technical unless there is a definite requirement, such as a requirement might be what operating system must be used and/or what language if the company or organization has such a requirement. A professional would not just dive in.

Then you need to write system specifications that describes such things as the data (database) and the screens or forms.

Instead of a file system I think you will want to create a hierarchical table or some hierarchical tables. That is essentially what a file system is, at least the part you need. A hierarchical table is called many things, such as self-referencing tables. There have been discussions here about such things. See for example self-referencing tables - Google Search to get you started.

You mention CDN and I am not sure how that is relevant. If that truly is a requirement then include that in your requirements definition otherwise make that decision after you have decided the requirements.

When investigating a new subject, the three separate words to prefix searches followed by the subject are:

Tutorial, demo and examples

Here is one of many links from the “tutorial flystem” search which may be helpful: