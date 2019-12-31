Learning Flysystem, or something that would work better for me

At my website, I would like for users to be able to share their writings, pictures, audio, and video with each other.

To do this, I think I might need Flysystem to communicate with a CDN.

Would you please tell me what I need to learn to make this, and if there is a better way besides Flysystem, at least for me? Does the publisher SitePoint, or their publisher partner O’Reilly, have any (preferably print) books on this?

To give you an idea of the skill level I need to continue from, in college, I passed two terms of Java, and one in data structures. I’ve read a book on JDBC (Java Database Connectivity), “Web coding & development all-in-one” (a long book in the For Dummies’s series), and “PHP & MYSQL: NOVICE TO NINJA” (published by SitePoint).

Large file uploads
The only thing I can offer on this is that none of this will necessarily help you - I’ve read tons of books on all sorts of stuff, but what gives me confidence to do stuff is to sit down and start coding. There’s nothing like seeing something actually work to give you a bit of a boost, and seeing something not quite work to give you experience in figuring out why not.

And, of course, everyone is different. Plenty of people read books and can get enough from them to start going, and I’m equally sure that plenty of the very experienced coders that post on here have lots of experience in languages they’ve never read a book about. I have massive amounts of experience in an OS and its languages that there aren’t any books about.

Have you searched on here to see whether SP do any books on the subject? I’d have thought that would be a good first step.

