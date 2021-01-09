Learn to Develop Complete Game with its back-end too

So we did start our unique Journey of programming with a twist of GameDev. The actual Game will also be very dynamic once its completed. Well we do invites people to join our journey together while were building this complete game. We do have our own unique way of delivering the tutorials so that its easier to understand even for non programmers who just starting out.

We will post our unique tutorials related with the Game so that our subscribers can learn too. Its free to join and we encourages to join now since we do posts each tutorials as we progress. Yeah we did read the rule that it must be complete. But since its a big project covering both the Game it self and the back end and any tools related it will be too late for peoples to goes along and learn if we post it once the work is completed.

https://youtu.be/x92RsKNXIJ8

That is our introductory video. As always we hope that our effort will be helpful for the community.