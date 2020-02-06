Learn CSS, it's good for you

I don’t know if this is the best place for this or not but, seriously, learn css.

My team is looking for another front end dude (or dudette) and the repeating theme seems to be:

Oh I know all the new stuff, I know JS, I know React, Redux, whatever else is the new shiny… But when it comes to " how would you lay this out", well that’s when things seem to fall apart.

Myself and 2 other front-enders were like old men, "back in OUR day, to call yourself a front-end developer, you had to know CSS.

There has been a lot of talk about a split in front end thinking when it comes to what a “true” front end person knows. Weather its someone who knows how to develop in Javascript, or weather its someone who knows Semantic Markup, CSS, RWD, etc. Frankly I think its all, otherwise I need to be paid for 2 jobs.

But seriously, learn css. I hate gong thru code and seeing bad stuff and knowing I have no time to refactor, it hurts.