Learn Cloud Computing Courses Online

RedPeppy is an E-Learning portal of Kuberiter Inc., offering Cloud Computing Courses, specializing in:

Kubernetes

Red Hat OpenShift

Docker

Podman

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Microsoft Azure

Terraform; and

Red Hat Linux.

The Cloud computing courses are designed to provide practical skills in an accessible format, so the users receive the most current Cloud computing training to become certified, and understand the underlying DevOps principles.

Courses are led by RedPeppy’s Master Cloud Architect Trainer, Lawrence Manickam, and offer insights from his 25+ years of IT experience, consulting with more than 40 corporate and government clients in the United States and Canada, and expertise deploying Cloud native applications with AWS, Azure, and GCP platforms.

The Cloud computing courses are designed in modular formats to help users at all levels gain the necessary skills and certification to be Cloud service professionals, and will evolve with the emerging trends in the DevOps industry.

