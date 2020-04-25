Lazy loading images if JS enabled, loading images normally if not

I have a site that uses lazy loading for images, but it doesn’t work without JS (the images are not shown) which has been bothering me.

I had a brainwave to fix this. Currently my images have a data-src but no src attribute. It occurred to me that if I gave them both and then set the src to the empty string I could have the best of both worlds.

This is my original JS (which I think came from @m3g4p0p)

var images = document.querySelectorAll("[data-src]");
var imgArray = Array.from(images);

var checkImage = function checkImage(image) {
  if (image.getBoundingClientRect().top < window.innerHeight) {
    image.src = image.dataset.src;
    return false;
  }
  return true;
};

var scrollHandler = function scrollHandler() {
  imgArray = imgArray.filter(checkImage);
  if (!imgArray.length) {
    window.removeEventListener("scroll", scrollHandler);
  }
};

window.addEventListener("scroll", scrollHandler);
imgArray = imgArray.filter(checkImage);

and I have added

var nullImage = function nullImage(image) {
  image.src = "";
};

images.forEach(nullImage);

but I’m not sure how to test it. I can see that the images are displayed whether or not JS is enabled, but I can’t see whether the images are being lazy loaded if JS is enabled.

Any ideas how to check, and thoughts as to whether this is a brainwave or a brain fart?

Hey @gandalf458, you can check the network panel of the browser dev tools to see when an image is getting loaded; as for clearing the src properties, you will see that the download will get initiated for all images on the page but cancelled right away. The thing is though that you have to load your JS after the images in order to query for the images, so I don’t think there’s a way to prevent the initial requests.

I’m not sure I understand. Isn’t it just the HTML that needs to load before the JS, not the images themselves?

The images are HTML and the browser will start to fetch them when it sees them.

Once the JS changes the source I guess the image load will be abandoned but there will have been an initial request.

Have you tried the loading=“lazy” attribute? I’m not sure of support or if it works well but might be an easy option.

I’m not a fan of delaying image load unless they are images that are not required immediately.

Thanks

Hadn’t come across it before :frowning: Looks like it’s not widely supported just yet…
Yes sorry, I meant the image elements. Thinking about it, I suppose your best bet would be to put the JS in the document head and wrap it in a DOMContentLoaded event listener so that it kicks in immediately after the HTML got parsed; this still won’t prevent the initial requests but probably cancel them as early as possible.

Oh yes, that would indeed make the JS solution obsolete. :-) Or you might still use it as a fallback if it’s not supported:

if ('loading' in HTMLImageElement.prototype) {
  // supported in browser
} else {
  // initiate JS lazy loading
}

(source)

