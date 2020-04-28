Lazy loading images if JS enabled, loading images normally if not

I have a site that uses lazy loading for images, but it doesn’t work without JS (the images are not shown) which has been bothering me.

I had a brainwave to fix this. Currently my images have a data-src but no src attribute. It occurred to me that if I gave them both and then set the src to the empty string I could have the best of both worlds.

This is my original JS (which I think came from @m3g4p0p)

var images = document.querySelectorAll("[data-src]"); var imgArray = Array.from(images); var checkImage = function checkImage(image) { if (image.getBoundingClientRect().top < window.innerHeight) { image.src = image.dataset.src; return false; } return true; }; var scrollHandler = function scrollHandler() { imgArray = imgArray.filter(checkImage); if (!imgArray.length) { window.removeEventListener("scroll", scrollHandler); } }; window.addEventListener("scroll", scrollHandler); imgArray = imgArray.filter(checkImage);

and I have added

var nullImage = function nullImage(image) { image.src = ""; }; images.forEach(nullImage);

but I’m not sure how to test it. I can see that the images are displayed whether or not JS is enabled, but I can’t see whether the images are being lazy loaded if JS is enabled.

Any ideas how to check, and thoughts as to whether this is a brainwave or a brain fart?