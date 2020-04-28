Lazy loading images if JS enabled, loading images normally if not

I have a site that uses lazy loading for images, but it doesn’t work without JS (the images are not shown) which has been bothering me.
I had a brainwave to fix this. Currently my images have a
data-src but no
src attribute. It occurred to me that if I gave them both and then set the
src to the empty string I could have the best of both worlds.
This is my original JS (which I think came from @m3g4p0p)
var images = document.querySelectorAll("[data-src]");
var imgArray = Array.from(images);
var checkImage = function checkImage(image) {
if (image.getBoundingClientRect().top < window.innerHeight) {
image.src = image.dataset.src;
return false;
}
return true;
};
var scrollHandler = function scrollHandler() {
imgArray = imgArray.filter(checkImage);
if (!imgArray.length) {
window.removeEventListener("scroll", scrollHandler);
}
};
window.addEventListener("scroll", scrollHandler);
imgArray = imgArray.filter(checkImage);
and I have added
var nullImage = function nullImage(image) {
image.src = "";
};
images.forEach(nullImage);
but I’m not sure how to test it. I can see that the images are displayed whether or not JS is enabled, but I can’t see whether the images are being lazy loaded if JS is enabled.
Any ideas how to check, and thoughts as to whether this is a brainwave or a brain fart?