Lazy loading images if JS enabled, loading images normally if not

I have a site that uses lazy loading for images, but it doesn’t work without JS (the images are not shown) which has been bothering me.

I had a brainwave to fix this. Currently my images have a data-src but no src attribute. It occurred to me that if I gave them both and then set the src to the empty string I could have the best of both worlds.

This is my original JS (which I think came from @m3g4p0p)

var images = document.querySelectorAll("[data-src]");
var imgArray = Array.from(images);

var checkImage = function checkImage(image) {
  if (image.getBoundingClientRect().top < window.innerHeight) {
    image.src = image.dataset.src;
    return false;
  }
  return true;
};

var scrollHandler = function scrollHandler() {
  imgArray = imgArray.filter(checkImage);
  if (!imgArray.length) {
    window.removeEventListener("scroll", scrollHandler);
  }
};

window.addEventListener("scroll", scrollHandler);
imgArray = imgArray.filter(checkImage);

and I have added

var nullImage = function nullImage(image) {
  image.src = "";
};

images.forEach(nullImage);

but I’m not sure how to test it. I can see that the images are displayed whether or not JS is enabled, but I can’t see whether the images are being lazy loaded if JS is enabled.

Any ideas how to check, and thoughts as to whether this is a brainwave or a brain fart?