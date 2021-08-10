Lazy Load youtube video from iframe_api

#1

It’s done here successfully.
https://jsfiddle.net/bs7czfpx/

I’m trying to have it work with this code.
https://jsfiddle.net/182tL0f5/

I wasn’t able to figure out how to do this.

Either id or class, not sure which.

<div class="placeholder">
      <svg class="play " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
        <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
              M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
      </svg></div>

 function loadYT() {
   const tag = document.createElement("script");
   tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
   const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
   firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
 }
#2

The code in loadYT is being correctly run on both example pages, causing the iframe code to load after the page is run.

So far as I can tell, lazy load is working properly on both pages. That tells me that you must mean something different instead.

You might need to explain what you want in more detail.

#3

I’m trying to implement the lazy load code with the other code.

So that, after the play svg is loaded, them the iframe_api would load after that is clicked.

Lazy Load: I’m trying to achieve this.
https://jsfiddle.net/bs7czfpx/

901×411 99.7 KB

No Lazy Load
https://jsfiddle.net/182tL0f5/

771×483 239 KB

#4

Ahh okay. The first step is to put the script loading code into a function.

   function loadIframeScript() {
     const tag = document.createElement("script");
     tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
     const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
     firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
   }

That code was running immediately on running the videoPlayer code. We want to delay that, so we can use an init method.

 const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
   ...
   function init() {
     loadIframeScript();
   }
   
   return {
     addPlayer,
     play,
     init
   };
 }());

We can now use videoPlayer.init() at any time to load the script, and get things going.

 (function iife() {
   "use strict";

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     videoPlayer.init();
     videoPlayer.play(); // problem
   }

But there’s a problem. Because init takes time to do its thing, that play cannot work. We need a way to inform videoPlayer about what we want to do after things are inited. Even though the code has an onPlayerReady function, it’s really bad to make changes to that function, as it causes your code to be extremely brittle and easy to break when you use it in other places.

Instead, we can add a different onPlayerReady method to the videoPlayer code. That way we can check if anything is there and run that, which helps to ensure that nothing else breaks.

Here is that play being put into an onPlayerReady method:

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
     videoPlayer.init();
     videoPlayer.onReady = function playVideo(videoPlayer) {
       videoPlayer.play();
     };
   }

We just now need the videoPlayer code to check if anything is there, and run it.

   function onPlayerReady(event) {
     ...
     if (videoPlayer.onReady) {
       videoPlayer.onReady(videoPlayer);
     }
   }

Having the code check that onReady exists is a good safety procedure to ensure that the code still runs correctly when it doesn’t exist either.

That is the more appropriate way to do things.

And after a few tweaks to keep JSLint happy, we have https://jsfiddle.net/963jh4wv/1/

#5

Compare this: Updated code

https://jsfiddle.net/y9psd1ux/

https://jsitor.com/eqsfmMOx7

With the before code.

https://jsfiddle.net/bs7czfpx/

https://jsitor.com/dzqOZBTW2f

I don’t think the updated code can be adjusted so it looks like the before code.

#6

What do you like about the before code?

#7

With the updated code it flashes when it starts.
https://jsitor.com/eqsfmMOx7

I do not believe that can be fixed.

You shouldn’t be able to see the YouTube playbutton after it opens.

#8

Removing this works.

  /* function play() {
     player.playVideo();
   }*/

/* play*/

/*videoPlayer.play();*/

This can be used instead.
autoplay: 1,

https://jsfiddle.net/amonry72/

https://jsitor.com/rUEB3gbjIk

#9

With the code how it was, it doesn’t flash at all.

https://jsitor.com/dzqOZBTW2f

No youtube play button visible.