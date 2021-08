Lazy Load youtube video from iframe_api

What you have called showScript is instead actually the code to load the script.

While that happens (it takes a lot of time to load the script) execution of your code carries on, and you attempt to show the video. That is guaranteed to fail because there is no video, there is no iframe area for the video. There isn’t even the script yet to create the iframe area for the video.

What there is, is a script that’s taking its time to load. Execution of the JavaScript code doesn’t stop while that script is loading.

When that iframe_api script has finally loaded, it looks for and runs a separate function. You cannot so what you are currently doing in your handler functions. You have guaranteed failure by doing that.