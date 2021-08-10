Lazy Load youtube video from iframe_api

Removing this works.
/* function play() {
player.playVideo();
}*/
/* play*/
/*videoPlayer.play();*/
This can be used instead.
autoplay: 1,
https://jsfiddle.net/amonry72/
Removing this works.
/* function play() {
player.playVideo();
}*/
/* play*/
/*videoPlayer.play();*/
This can be used instead.
autoplay: 1,
https://jsfiddle.net/amonry72/
With the code how it was, it doesn’t flash at all.
No youtube play button visible.
Let’s try and give details about what occurs, and the differences of behaviour that you want.
That’s happening on those last two because the Youtube Iframe API needs to load, and the youtube video needs to load. That takes time.
You instructed that the Youtube Iframe API does not happen until after someone clicks on the cover. Your instruction is what caused that slowdown.
To not have that slowdown, the Youtube Iframe API needs to be loaded before anyone clicks on the cover. Usually that is done while the page loads.
Loading scripts takes time. A significant delay is unavoidable there.
Question: Why did you want to wait until after someone clicks on the cover, to load the Youtube Iframe API?
If I set up the code doing it this way instead, is the code fine the way it is, or can it be improved further?
Would you leave the iframe-api under the function coverClickHandler(evt), or would you put it into a new function?
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
https://jsfiddle.net/L4xtwy1r/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
let player = null;
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
There’s so much wrong there.
Just for starters, that click handler function is trying to show a video before the iframe script has even begun to load the script that will eventually create the place for the video.
Why are you delaying the loading of the iframe API until after the click has occurred? That causes so many problems that cannot be fixed.
When I do that, the iframe_api doesn’t appear in network.
I thought it would be another way of doing it.
The iframe_api would only be loaded after clicking the play svg.
What if I moved it outside of the function, something like this.
https://jsfiddle.net/ju91vw23/
Maybe that wouldn’t be good either.
(function manageCurtain() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function loadIframeScript(somethinghere) {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
return curtain;
}
function showVideo(curtain) {
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
show(thewrap);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
I’m confused about what you want. Do you want the iframe_api to not appear in network?
Correct. Yes.
Why do you want the iframe_api to not appear in the network?
Only after the play svg is clicked, then the iframe_api should be loaded.
Less things to load on the page on first load.
Are you aware that loading iframe_api after the click results in a worse experience for the user of the page? It takes time (sometimes a few seconds) to load the script.
I have noticed that, and that is fine. As, that is just another way to write the code, depending on how you want it to work.
No that is not fine. Youtube has ensured that their iframe_api code can load in parallel, resulting in virtually no difference to the loading speed of the page.
Attempting to do that after the button has been clicked is pig-headed and stubborn behavior and results in a worse experience for everyone. You are being foolish there.
Would this be right.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showScript(cover);
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
}
or this way?
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showScript(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
}
https://jsfiddle.net/d9ytaLn3/
function showScript(cover) {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
return curtain;
}
function showVideo(curtain) {
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
show(thewrap);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showScript(cover);
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
What you have called showScript is instead actually the code to load the script.
While that happens (it takes a lot of time to load the script) execution of your code carries on, and you attempt to show the video. That is guaranteed to fail because there is no video, there is no iframe area for the video. There isn’t even the script yet to create the iframe area for the video.
What there is, is a script that’s taking its time to load. Execution of the JavaScript code doesn’t stop while that script is loading.
When that iframe_api script has finally loaded, it looks for and runs a separate function. You cannot so what you are currently doing in your handler functions. You have guaranteed failure by doing that.
I reorganized it here:
https://jsfiddle.net/3vasmj5y/
It goes from the openCurtain to the showScript to the showVideo.
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
return curtain;
}
function showScript(cover) {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function showVideo(curtain) {
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
show(thewrap);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showScript(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
}
Once again the showScript function loads the iframe_api code which takes a long time. JS doesn’t wait for that to load. Instead it just carries on trying to run showVideo and fails, because iframe_api hasn’t yet done its thing. You have guaranteed failure there once again.
This way is better?
https://jsfiddle.net/wyp1e4qf/
(function manageCurtain() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
return curtain;
}
function showVideo(curtain) {
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
show(thewrap);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
}
function init() {
loadIframeScript();
}
return {
addPlayer,
init
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
videoPlayer.init();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
That way works at least, but there’s a really slow delay after clicking the button until the video loads.
This modification so that the iframe API loads before you click the button, results in a much faster video playing experience.