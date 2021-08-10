Lazy Load youtube video from iframe_api

Let’s try and give details about what occurs, and the differences of behaviour that you want.

With https://jsitor.com/dzqOZBTW2f/ clicking on the cover results in the cover sliding to the sides and the video starts while the slide occurs.

With https://jsfiddle.net/bs7czfpx/ clicking on the cover results in things going white, then black, then playing the video.

With https://jsfiddle.net/y9psd1ux/ clicking on the cover causes the cover to slide to the sides. While it slides, a background of the cover is also visible, until the youtube video loads and plays.

With https://jsitor.com/eqsfmMOx7/ clicking on the cover causes the cover to slide to the sides. While it slides, the same background is visible until the youtube video loads and plays.

That’s happening on those last two because the Youtube Iframe API needs to load, and the youtube video needs to load. That takes time.

You instructed that the Youtube Iframe API does not happen until after someone clicks on the cover. Your instruction is what caused that slowdown.

To not have that slowdown, the Youtube Iframe API needs to be loaded before anyone clicks on the cover. Usually that is done while the page loads.

Loading scripts takes time. A significant delay is unavoidable there.

Question: Why did you want to wait until after someone clicks on the cover, to load the Youtube Iframe API?