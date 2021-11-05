Lazy load images followed by text description

JavaScript
Hi, I’m using the following code to lazy load images stored in a json file.

<script>

         let imgTag = "<img style=\"margin-bottom: 4vh\" src=\""

         let lazyTag = "\" loading=\"lazy\" alt=\"...\" />"

         let imgPath = "imgs\\aquarelle\\main\\"

        fetch("aquarelle.json")

        .then(response => response.json())

        .then(data => {

            for(let i = 2; i < data.aquarelle.length; i++){


                document.querySelector("#aquarelle").innerHTML += imgTag 

                   + imgPath + JSON.stringify(data.aquarelle[i].imgMain).replace(/['"]+/g, '') 

                   + lazyTag;

            }

        })

    </script>

I need to display the title and description (also stored in the json file) with each image, is it possible to lazy load this with each image?
Thanks for any help.

