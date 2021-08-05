Lazy load images followed by text description

Hi, I’m using the following code to lazy load images stored in a json file.

<script> let imgTag = "<img style=\"margin-bottom: 4vh\" src=\"" let lazyTag = "\" loading=\"lazy\" alt=\"...\" />" let imgPath = "imgs\\aquarelle\\main\\" fetch("aquarelle.json") .then(response => response.json()) .then(data => { for(let i = 2; i < data.aquarelle.length; i++){ document.querySelector("#aquarelle").innerHTML += imgTag + imgPath + JSON.stringify(data.aquarelle[i].imgMain).replace(/['"]+/g, '') + lazyTag; } }) </script>

I need to display the title and description (also stored in the json file) with each image, is it possible to lazy load this with each image?

Thanks for any help.