Layout: Vertically-aligned links next to div

HTML & CSS
#1

Sample code:

CSS

a {
  background: tan;
}

div {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  background: green;
}

HTML

<a href="#1">Link 1</a>
<a href="#2">This is link 2.</a>
<a href="#3">3rd</a>

<div></div>

DEMO

This is the effect I wish to achieve:

enter image description here

It’s easy to vertically align the anchor elements by something like display: block , but I have no idea how to put the <div> element next to them.
Note 1 : The <div> needs to be the anchors’ next sibling.
Note 2: The above is just a sample code. My actual links can be any width.

#2

Check this

CSS

a {
	background:tan;
}

ul {
	list-style-type:none;
	padding-left:20px;
}

.container {
	width:500px;
}

.col-left {
	float:left;
	width:150px;
	height:100px;
}

.col-right {
	float:left;
	width:100px;
	height:100px;
	background:green;
}

HTML

<div class="container">
	<div class="col-left">
		<ul>
			<li><a href="#1">Link</a></li>
			<li><a href="#2">This is link 2.</a></li>
			<li><a href="#3">3rd</a></li>
			</ul>
	</div>
	<div class="col-right"></div>
</div>
1 Like
#3

Please read the notes: The <div> needs to be the anchors’ next sibling.

#4

Why? The person was showing the way it would work and the design that you were looking for. The two divs are siblings of the class container.

Using Grids and Flexbox would make what you are looking for really easy to achieve - https://codepen.io/Strider64/pen/gOGqrxo

1 Like
#5

Unfortunately that doesn’t work for me. As mentioned in my question and markup, the div needs to be the anchor’s next sibling. That’s not the case in the solution provided above.

#6

Then assuming that all you have given us is all that there is and there is no other content then you can just add this:

a{float:left;clear:left;margin:0 10px 10px 0;}
div{overflow:auto;}

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 13.42.49

However** I would strongly advise** that you adjust the structure (similar to the post from @Zawhether ) but I would go with flex or gid as mentioned by @Pepster64 :slight_smile:

My example is just a trick based on the code you presented.:wink:

1 Like
#7

Your solution is great, and exactly what I was looking for. :pray::rose:

I tried flex to no success. And I know almost nothing about the grid layout. :slightly_frowning_face:
It’s completely new to me.

#8

You’d need to have a wrapper around the three links to use flex and a parent wrapper around all the items (unless you use the body instead of a main wrapper).

There will only be the contrived solutions if the html has to stay as is.

#9

I’m afraid I can’t.

Yes, the HTML is no more than what I showed in the OP.

1 Like