Layout: Vertically-aligned links next to div

HTML & CSS
Sample code:

CSS

a {
  background: tan;
}

div {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  background: green;
}

HTML

<a href="#1">Link 1</a>
<a href="#2">This is link 2.</a>
<a href="#3">3rd</a>

<div></div>

DEMO

This is the effect I wish to achieve:

enter image description here

It’s easy to vertically align the anchor elements by something like display: block , but I have no idea how to put the <div> element next to them.
Note 1 : The <div> needs to be the anchors’ next sibling.
Note 2: The above is just a sample code. My actual links can be any width.

Check this

CSS

a {
	background:tan;
}

ul {
	list-style-type:none;
	padding-left:20px;
}

.container {
	width:500px;
}

.col-left {
	float:left;
	width:150px;
	height:100px;
}

.col-right {
	float:left;
	width:100px;
	height:100px;
	background:green;
}

HTML

<div class="container">
	<div class="col-left">
		<ul>
			<li><a href="#1">Link</a></li>
			<li><a href="#2">This is link 2.</a></li>
			<li><a href="#3">3rd</a></li>
			</ul>
	</div>
	<div class="col-right"></div>
</div>
Please read the notes: The <div> needs to be the anchors’ next sibling.

Why? The person was showing the way it would work and the design that you were looking for. The two divs are siblings of the class container.

Using Grids and Flexbox would make what you are looking for really easy to achieve - https://codepen.io/Strider64/pen/gOGqrxo