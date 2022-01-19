Layout: Vertically-aligned links next to div

Sample code:
CSS
a {
background: tan;
}
div {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background: green;
}
HTML
<a href="#1">Link 1</a>
<a href="#2">This is link 2.</a>
<a href="#3">3rd</a>
<div></div>
This is the effect I wish to achieve:
It’s easy to vertically align the anchor elements by something like
display: block , but I have no idea how to put the
<div> element next to them.
Note 1 : The
<div> needs to be the anchors’ next sibling.
Note 2: The above is just a sample code. My actual links can be any width.