Layout: Vertically-aligned links next to div

HTML & CSS
#1

Sample code:

CSS

a {
  background: tan;
}

div {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  background: green;
}

HTML

<a href="#1">Link 1</a>
<a href="#2">This is link 2.</a>
<a href="#3">3rd</a>

<div></div>

DEMO

This is the effect I wish to achieve:

enter image description here

It’s easy to vertically align the anchor elements by something like display: block , but I have no idea how to put the <div> element next to them.
Note 1 : The <div> needs to be the anchors’ next sibling.
Note 2: The above is just a sample code. My actual links can be any width.