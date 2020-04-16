Layout question

#1

I am “designing” a database layout. I have two different tables, containing two different types of data with different column requirements. I want to be able to attach zero or more images to each of the items in either table. It is unlikely that an image would be appropriate to be linked to an item in more than one of the tables, or to more than one item in the same table.

Is it better to have a single images table, with a column for the item id to which it is associated, and another column to indicate which of the two tables it is in, or to have two images tables, one to correspond with each of the initial two items tables?

I can see both ways - having a single large table for images seems “better”, but it does seem a bit messy to have to pick out which table they refer to. Though having said that, as the images are only referred to from their associated item, I doubt it would be an issue.

I think I’ve talked myself into a single images table there, but I’d be interested to hear opinions.

#2

Images are images. It’d be cleanest to have one image table and FKs on the other tables to the image table itself (or lookup tables if there can be more than one image per row on the “item” tables)

#3

other way around, good sir

two FKs in the image table, both nullable

#4

Two FKs in the image table? Surely the image table only needs one, plus an indicator as to which table it relates to? What would the second be for? I mentioned above that it’s unlikely that an image would link to items in both tables, sufficiently unlikely that uploading the image a second time wouldn’t be an issue.

As I think about it, there could be more than two tables that need to have images stored against their rows.

I’ve changed my code now (I had originally put a second image table, but wasn’t really happy with it) to store all images in the same table, and have a row that indicates which table it relates to. At the moment, that’s a letter “I” or a letter “G”, which means something to me. It would be relatively easy to add more letters to indicate different tables.

#5

you could do that, but it wouldn’t be an actual FK

a foreign key references a specific table – you can’t have it reference this one or that one

and if you say, okay, it will hold the id of one of several tables, but it won’t be an actual FK, and another column will indicate which table it refers to, well, sure, but you lose something in the process

on a related topic, if you have two (or more) item tables, are you doing anything to ensure that item 27 doesn’t exist in more than one of them? you’re going to make that ‘I’ or ‘G’ letter carry a lot of weight, aren’t you

#6

here’s a mockup of what the design should look like with actual FKs

CREATE TABLE I_items
( id   INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY
, foo  VARCHAR(9) 
, bar  VARCHAR(37)
);
CREATE TABLE G_items
( id   INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY
, qux  SMALLINT
, fap  DECIMAL(7,2)
);
CREATE TABLE images
( id   INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY
, I_id INTEGER NULL
, FOREIGN KEY ( I_id ) REFERENCES I_items ( id ) ON DELETE CASCADE
, G_id INTEGER NULL
, FOREIGN KEY ( G_id ) REFERENCES G_items ( id ) ON DELETE CASCADE
, image BLOB
);

feel free to mock up your own SELECT sql (including the LEFT OUTER JOIN) versus the sql required for this design