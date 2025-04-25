Launching a Product-Based eCommerce Site in the Boxing Niche – Would Love Input

Hey SitePoint community,

I’ve been working on a new eCommerce project called Axeboxing — a product-based website that focuses on boxing equipment and sports goods like gloves, wraps, and accessories. It’s built for athletes, trainers, and fitness lovers who want reliable gear at reasonable prices.

The site is live, and I’m now trying to improve user experience, product page design, and performance. Since many of you here have experience with building and scaling eCommerce stores, I’d really appreciate your feedback on:

How product-based sites can better showcase their inventory

Tips for optimizing layout and navigation for gear-based stores

Any tools or practices for improving conversions and load time

Appreciate your time and insights!