Latest technologies to use for training/demo website build?

Hi all,

I’ve come up with a design for a fictional cinema to use as a training exercise and although I’ll be building out a barebones version of the site using HTML, CSS & JS to get the styling and UX nailed, I’m not sure where to start in terms of other technology to drive the website.

As much of the content (trailer videos, images etc) will be shared across multiple pages and I’ll be using page templates for the sub-pages I had thought about using Wordpress with Advanced Custom Fields-related plugins like I’ve done for another recent site I made. However, I wasn’t sure how up to date (in terms of training myself up) and also how robust and high performing it would be.

Attached are some screenshots of the homepage design I’m thinking of going for to give you an idea.

Thanks in advance.