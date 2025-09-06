Latest book you've read

I’ve just read “The Hanging Club” by Tony Parsons. A group are capturing and executing people that they consider have got away with too lenient a sentence for crimes they have committed, such as the man who got two years for running down and killing a child. DCI Max Wolfe has to hunt the group down while public opinion seems to be on their side. A good read, very enjoyable. I’ve read some more featuring this character.
I want to start to read a book, any suggestion please.
What sort of things do you like? Do you want fiction or non-fiction? You could try any of the ones mentioned in this thread.
I’ve just finished “The Order of Things” by Graham Hurley. A woman is murdered and the police have to find the culprit, with her missing partner being under suspicion. A good book, I’ve enjoyed quite a lot by this author who also wrote the Joe Faraday series.
The last book I finished was Atomic Habits by James Clear. Honestly, I found it really practical — not just theory, but small steps you can actually apply in daily life. I liked how he explained that tiny changes compound over time, and it kind of motivated me to stick with routines instead of chasing big overnight results. Definitely one of those books I’d recommend if you’re into self-improvement.
I’ve just read “Catching the Sun” by Tony Parsons. A family emingrate to Thailand for a better life, and the story follows them as they try to integrate with the local community while dealing with some traumatic events. A fairly gentle story, but enjoyable as well.