Latest book you've read

droopsnoot: droopsnoot: I’ve just read “The Counterfeit Agent” by Alex Berenson. The CIA are pleased to find a new source of information in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, but some people think it’s a plant to entice the US into war with Iran, and bring in off-the-books agent John Wells to look further into it. It’s a good book, decent twists and turns, but finishes without a proper ending.

It sounds like "The Counterfeit Agent" delves into complex geopolitical themes, adding layers of intrigue to its narrative. The portrayal of the CIA's involvement in Iran's Revolutionary Guard certainly adds a contemporary edge to the storyline.