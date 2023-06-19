Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “What Will Burn” by James Oswald. Fresh back from a three month suspension and a demotion, Detective Inspector Tony McLean has to look into the death of an elderly woman whose house has burned down because it turns out that it wasn’t the accident that it first appeared. Another good book from this author, I think I’ve only got one to go before I’m caught up with his latest. Although there is a bit of “ghosts and witches” in this series and I’m not a fan of that kind of thing, it’s not overpowering and the rest makes up for it.