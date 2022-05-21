Latest book you've read

In the vein of Michael Crichton I wanted to highly recommend ANN BENSON who toils in a little known vineyard that she has perfected: Time. Not time travel, parallel time. She writes thrillers that have parallel plot lines in time and her writing’s so good they’re seamless, making for a much richer reading experience. Unbeknownst to her characters they have a connection you see. In the hands of a lesser writer it wouldn’t work but she just nails it.

You can either read her 2-part series – The Plague Tales (1997) and The Burning Road (1999) – or take one wild ride with her in the standalone thriller Thief of Souls (2002), a “riveting, rousing adventure through time, history, and forensic science” to see first if her writing is to your taste. Here is an introduction to TPT:

Fourteenth-century physician Alejandro Canches, caught performing an autopsy in Spain, flees across Europe at the time of the Black Death to escape execution for his heretical deed. Seven hundred years later, Dr. Janie Crowe is searching for the cure for a crippling disease in a world where genetic engineering has gone mad.