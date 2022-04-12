Latest book you've read

I’ve recently finished “Chasing Embers” by James Bennett, which is urban fantasy.

Ben Garston is sitting in a bar in New York when a man with a sword walks in and tries to kill him. He manages to escape and makes his getaway on a stolen motorbike, only to be overtaken on Brooklyn Bridge by a Rolls Royce occupied by witches who are also intent on killing him.

It’s a promising start, but I found the early part of the book very frustrating. I wanted to know the back story, to understand how the current situation arose, but instead there was an awful lot of (IMHO) unnecessary descriptions of places and scenery. I normally enjoy good, descriptive writing, but I found it interfered with the flow of the story. I was on the point of abandoning the book about a quarter of the way through when the pace finally picked up.

The story is fairly good, but I found Ben Garston an uninspiring character. He seems to spend a lot of time drinking whiskey and feeling sorry for himself, and seems to be easily distracted while on an apparently urgent mission.

The book had good reviews, but I found it disappointing. There are others in the series, but I’d need to be very bored to consider reading them.