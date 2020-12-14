Latest book you've read

I just finished “Deadly Friends” by Stuart Pawson. This is another police procedural, featuring DI Charlie Priest, set in a fictional town in Yorkshire. Probably best described as “gentle”, but still very enjoyable. It’s quite an old book, but it’s not all that obvious. Charlie searches for a serial rapist, and a murderer.
I have just received notification that Will Patching’s The Hack Trilogy is now only 99 cents for the rest of this month! The ebooks are The Hack, The Hangman and The Hunter, every one a great read. Google for reviews, there are lots
Lee Child used to be my favourite author but has now been surpassed by Will, the Thailand Expat Cockney, born in “Sarf Lunnon, Engerland”, now living on Koh Samui, Thailand. His web site is also well worth a read because he is quite a character. I have read most of his books and never been disappointed.
I’m a big fan of Lee Child, though his more recent books have almost been a short story expanded into a full-length one. I haven’t tried the new one yet, which is the first co-written with his brother, but I have read less than complimentary reviews of it. I only read “proper” books, so I’m aware there are quite a few authors that I’m missing out on.
I’ve just finished “Short Range”, a “Spider Shepherd” book by Stephen Leather, which I enjoyed a lot. As usual, Shepherd is caught up in more than one operation at the same time, then something personal happens to throw him off.
I recently finished Dan Brown’s Origins. I’ve seen a couple of films of his books but this is the first book I’ve read. Apart from the intrigue, the book was also educational. I had to put the book down and Google what he was describing several times, including the Sagrada Familia and the Palmarian sect.
I’ve read a couple of his, the famous one years ago, and the one I really disliked, which was “Digital Fortress”. As I recall, the problem I had with the latter is that it has technical stuff with regard to mail servers and the like which, as is often the case in films, TV and fiction, was just utterly wrong. Having done some work in that field, I find it difficult to ignore things like that, unfortunately.
Ah yes, I read Digital Fortress not so long ago. It did seem to include rather a lot of questionable technical issues. I enjoyed the book though, and when I finished it I wrote a little script to encode a message using Caesar Cipher.
I’ve just finished “The Midnight Club” by James Patterson, which he first released back in 1989 but I hadn’t seen it before. A cop is injured in the line of duty and battles his injuries and corruption to get back at the guy who did it to him. Organised crime, big crime syndicates, enjoyable read.
I just read Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern. I’d previously read Midnight Circus by her, and that’s one of my favourite books. So I was quite excited to read it.
It started out really cool, a story within a story, but then it got a bit weird, with quite a lot of symbolism. Then it got weirder, more symbolism and jumping about a bit. And then it got really weird, symbolism all over and jumping all over the place.
I really wanted to like this book, but in the end I didn’t
I finished reading “Stuff You Should Now”.
Read Rich Dad poor Dad.
I’ve just finished “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena. A bunch of people go to an isolated hotel for a weekend, get snowed in and start getting killed off. It’s a reasonable story, but not as good as her famous one.
I’ve just finished reading “False Value” by Ben Aaronovitch, the latest in the “Rivers of London” series. Peter Grant is a police officer with the Met. (London police), assigned to the tiny section code-named “Falcon”, which investigates crimes with a magical or supernatural element. Daft but enjoyable urban fantasy / police procedural stuff, with a good deal of humour in the writing.
The plot here revolves around a suspect tech company called “Serious Cybernetics Corporation”, a reference to the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation from the “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”. The company models itself on that series, with employees referred to as mice, security called the “Vogon Enforcement Arm” … You get the picture.
Although the plot does not follow on from the previous books, there are references to people and events from those books, and the whole “magical” background has been built up over earlier stories, so if you’ve never read one of these before, I would recommend starting at the beginning, with “Rivers of London”, and working through them in order.
I’ve just finished “Time of Death” by Alex Barclay. Features an FBI agent, Ren Bryce, who is trying to track down various on the “most wanted” list while having various personal issues of her own. Not as cliched as that sounds, a decent book. I’ve read another with her in it, but can’t remember which one.
alphabet
What’s the author? What did you think of the book?
I finished “Touch Not The Cat” by Mary Stewart a couple of days ago, and I’m still not sure what I think of it.
I’ve read a couple of her other books and enjoyed them, but I found this one (from 1976) very slow. In fact, it was so slow to get started, that I almost gave up on it. I also found the “heroine” somewhat infuriating, as she went along with other peoples’ wishes, even when she had her doubts about them. I’m not prone to shouting advice at characters in books (I generally reserve that for television ), but I found myself doing so on more than one occasion here.
It can’t have been that bad, because I made it to the end, and it’s a fairly long book, but it’s definitely not one I’d read again.
I’ve just finished “Blood of Angels” by Michael Marshall, which I enjoyed, though it started as quite a few totally separate stories that merged into one. There’s quite a lot of reference to a previous novel of his - “The Straw Men” - which I’m pretty sure I’ve read, but don’t remember it being along the same lines as suggested.
I just finished The Immortals of Meluha (Shiva Trilogy) by Amish (Author) the best shiv book
The last book i have read is Fahrenheit by Ray Bradbury, it is a very interesting book about the world we can leave in the future.
I remember seeing the film of “Fahrenheit 451”, is that the book you mean? I was quite young at the time, and remember it as being quite long and dull, but I might find it better now.
I’ve just finished “The Arctic Event” by Robert Ludlum and James Cobb. Mysterious bomber crashes on a remote island with a deadly cargo, a small group of agents is given the job of retrieving the cargo before it falls into the hands of various other groups of baddies. Pretty good read, and apparently one of a series featuring these agents. Must look for the others.