Latest book you've read

I have just received notification that Will Patching’s The Hack Trilogy is now only 99 cents for the rest of this month! The ebooks are The Hack, The Hangman and The Hunter, every one a great read. Google for reviews, there are lots

Lee Child used to be my favourite author but has now been surpassed by Will, the Thailand Expat Cockney, born in “Sarf Lunnon, Engerland”, now living on Koh Samui, Thailand. His web site is also well worth a read because he is quite a character. I have read most of his books and never been disappointed.