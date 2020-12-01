Latest book you've read

The last book I read is called “Little Women” by Louise May Alcott. The novel is about four sisters, their life, friendship, growing up.

In short, for me it’s a one-time book.

Of course, today the book will seem very boring for modern young girls. There is not even a storyline here. Description of their boring measured life, their worries, children’s desires. Although it would be useful for them to read, because children’s selfishness is still relevant today.

This book is also suitable for a more adult female audience, there is something to think about child-rearing.

The story is not modern at all, and the book is not very exciting, but I do not regret having read it.

A recommendation only for lovers of women’s classics.