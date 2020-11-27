Latest book you've read

The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma, and it’s awesome
It was a looooong time ago but I’ve read Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury. Would truly recommend.
Recently I stumbled upon Jim Heskett, author of many books, has a website and is giving away three free books…
I read the first, “Museum Attack” about an ex-special forces guy, divorced and on his first date visiting a museum. His interest in the museum is the The Game of Thrones special exhibits. On arrival numerous bombs explode followed by heavily armed men who arrive in black armoured Humvees, disembark and proceed to hold hostages.
The novel is quite short and held my attention for a couple of days before I downloaded the next book.
I am only half-way through “Airbag Scars” and intrigued by the adventures of an alcoholic attending AA meetings, in Witness Protective Custody and employed in a Bail Bond Office. First chapter is where he recovers from a car accident:
Jim Heskett - Airbag Scars - First chapter
So much didn’t make sense. He’d been in an accident, that was for sure. But finding himself behind the wheel of a car? No matter how many times he’d relapsed and ended up blacking out drunk, he would never get behind the wheel. Micah Reed may have had a long history of questionable morals, but drunk driving was not one of his sins.
“Vigilante” by Kerry Wilkinson. A good enough read, female detective dealing with a serial killer who leaves DNA all over the place, except that proves the killer is currently in prison. A little bit “fussy” writing style.
The last book I read is called “Little Women” by Louise May Alcott. The novel is about four sisters, their life, friendship, growing up.
In short, for me it’s a one-time book.
Of course, today the book will seem very boring for modern young girls. There is not even a storyline here. Description of their boring measured life, their worries, children’s desires. Although it would be useful for them to read, because children’s selfishness is still relevant today.
This book is also suitable for a more adult female audience, there is something to think about child-rearing.
The story is not modern at all, and the book is not very exciting, but I do not regret having read it.
A recommendation only for lovers of women’s classics.
Try “31 Signs” by David Jeremiah. If you want to know where things are headed this will book will certainly enlighten.
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven. I watched the movie on Netflix first and felt there was more to the characters and ended up reading the book.
“The Way Home” by George Pelecanos. A couple of ex-cons find a bag of money while trying to go straight.
I just finished “Deadly Friends” by Stuart Pawson. This is another police procedural, featuring DI Charlie Priest, set in a fictional town in Yorkshire. Probably best described as “gentle”, but still very enjoyable. It’s quite an old book, but it’s not all that obvious. Charlie searches for a serial rapist, and a murderer.
I have just received notification that Will Patching’s The Hack Trilogy is now only 99 cents for the rest of this month! The ebooks are The Hack, The Hangman and The Hunter, every one a great read. Google for reviews, there are lots
Lee Child used to be my favourite author but has now been surpassed by Will, the Thailand Expat Cockney, born in “Sarf Lunnon, Engerland”, now living on Koh Samui, Thailand. His web site is also well worth a read because he is quite a character. I have read most of his books and never been disappointed.
I’m a big fan of Lee Child, though his more recent books have almost been a short story expanded into a full-length one. I haven’t tried the new one yet, which is the first co-written with his brother, but I have read less than complimentary reviews of it. I only read “proper” books, so I’m aware there are quite a few authors that I’m missing out on.
I’ve just finished “Short Range”, a “Spider Shepherd” book by Stephen Leather, which I enjoyed a lot. As usual, Shepherd is caught up in more than one operation at the same time, then something personal happens to throw him off.
I recently finished Dan Brown’s Origins. I’ve seen a couple of films of his books but this is the first book I’ve read. Apart from the intrigue, the book was also educational. I had to put the book down and Google what he was describing several times, including the Sagrada Familia and the Palmarian sect.
I’ve read a couple of his, the famous one years ago, and the one I really disliked, which was “Digital Fortress”. As I recall, the problem I had with the latter is that it has technical stuff with regard to mail servers and the like which, as is often the case in films, TV and fiction, was just utterly wrong. Having done some work in that field, I find it difficult to ignore things like that, unfortunately.
Ah yes, I read Digital Fortress not so long ago. It did seem to include rather a lot of questionable technical issues. I enjoyed the book though, and when I finished it I wrote a little script to encode a message using Caesar Cipher.
I’ve just finished “The Midnight Club” by James Patterson, which he first released back in 1989 but I hadn’t seen it before. A cop is injured in the line of duty and battles his injuries and corruption to get back at the guy who did it to him. Organised crime, big crime syndicates, enjoyable read.
I just read Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern. I’d previously read Midnight Circus by her, and that’s one of my favourite books. So I was quite excited to read it.
It started out really cool, a story within a story, but then it got a bit weird, with quite a lot of symbolism. Then it got weirder, more symbolism and jumping about a bit. And then it got really weird, symbolism all over and jumping all over the place.
I really wanted to like this book, but in the end I didn’t
I finished reading “Stuff You Should Now”.
Read Rich Dad poor Dad.
I’ve just finished “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena. A bunch of people go to an isolated hotel for a weekend, get snowed in and start getting killed off. It’s a reasonable story, but not as good as her famous one.
I’ve just finished reading “False Value” by Ben Aaronovitch, the latest in the “Rivers of London” series. Peter Grant is a police officer with the Met. (London police), assigned to the tiny section code-named “Falcon”, which investigates crimes with a magical or supernatural element. Daft but enjoyable urban fantasy / police procedural stuff, with a good deal of humour in the writing.
The plot here revolves around a suspect tech company called “Serious Cybernetics Corporation”, a reference to the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation from the “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”. The company models itself on that series, with employees referred to as mice, security called the “Vogon Enforcement Arm” … You get the picture.
Although the plot does not follow on from the previous books, there are references to people and events from those books, and the whole “magical” background has been built up over earlier stories, so if you’ve never read one of these before, I would recommend starting at the beginning, with “Rivers of London”, and working through them in order.