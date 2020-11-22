Latest book you've read

Please, also give some details that could be of interest for others who are looking for a good read.

E.g:

@ionkozokar21,

The master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov. The story concerns a visit by the devil to the officially atheistic Soviet Union.

@merish091,

Perfume by Patrick Süskind. Sub title The Story of a Murderer, is a historical fantasy novel that explores the sense of smell and its relationship with the emotional meanings that scents may have.