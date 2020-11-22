Latest book you've read

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad.
I read it following a lecture about a lawsuit filed against tech giants on behalf of 14 parent and children in the DRC over child labor there that causes death and serious injuries to the cobalt mining kids.
Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad.
I’ve just finished “The Oracle” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell. It was quite enjoyable (as I find most of his stuff) but for some reason not quite as good as usual.
5 posts were merged into an existing topic: Computer humour
The Master and Margarita
Perfume Patrick Süskind
Please, also give some details that could be of interest for others who are looking for a good read.
E.g:
@ionkozokar21,
The master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov. The story concerns a visit by the devil to the officially atheistic Soviet Union.
@merish091,
Perfume by Patrick Süskind. Sub title The Story of a Murderer, is a historical fantasy novel that explores the sense of smell and its relationship with the emotional meanings that scents may have.
I’ve finished a couple this weekend
“The Fifth Gospel” by Ian Caldwell. Set in Vatican City, a scholar discovers a secret relating to the Turin Shroud and a series of bad things happens.
“Blood Hunters” by Steve Voake. A scientist finds something in a very deep sink-hole in Mexico, brings it back to the UK and regrets it. I didn’t actually realise this is a book aimed at the younger reader, perhaps teenagers, until I was a few chapters in.
I’ve just finished “Hidden” by Casey Hill. A decent read, several bodies are found, each of which have a tattoo of what seems to be angel wings, leading to missing girls and all sorts. Although, shades of “Silent Witness” where forensics people seem to be much more involved in actual police work that you might expect them to be. Ending suggests there is, or will be, a sequel.
The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma, and it’s awesome
It was a looooong time ago but I’ve read Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury. Would truly recommend.
Recently I stumbled upon Jim Heskett, author of many books, has a website and is giving away three free books…
I read the first, “Museum Attack” about an ex-special forces guy, divorced and on his first date visiting a museum. His interest in the museum is the The Game of Thrones special exhibits. On arrival numerous bombs explode followed by heavily armed men who arrive in black armoured Humvees, disembark and proceed to hold hostages.
The novel is quite short and held my attention for a couple of days before I downloaded the next book.
I am only half-way through “Airbag Scars” and intrigued by the adventures of an alcoholic attending AA meetings, in Witness Protective Custody and employed in a Bail Bond Office. First chapter is where he recovers from a car accident:
Jim Heskett - Airbag Scars - First chapter
So much didn’t make sense. He’d been in an accident, that was for sure. But finding himself behind the wheel of a car? No matter how many times he’d relapsed and ended up blacking out drunk, he would never get behind the wheel. Micah Reed may have had a long history of questionable morals, but drunk driving was not one of his sins.
“Vigilante” by Kerry Wilkinson. A good enough read, female detective dealing with a serial killer who leaves DNA all over the place, except that proves the killer is currently in prison. A little bit “fussy” writing style.
The last book I read is called “Little Women” by Louise May Alcott. The novel is about four sisters, their life, friendship, growing up.
In short, for me it’s a one-time book.
Of course, today the book will seem very boring for modern young girls. There is not even a storyline here. Description of their boring measured life, their worries, children’s desires. Although it would be useful for them to read, because children’s selfishness is still relevant today.
This book is also suitable for a more adult female audience, there is something to think about child-rearing.
The story is not modern at all, and the book is not very exciting, but I do not regret having read it.
A recommendation only for lovers of women’s classics.
Try “31 Signs” by David Jeremiah. If you want to know where things are headed this will book will certainly enlighten.
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven. I watched the movie on Netflix first and felt there was more to the characters and ended up reading the book.
“The Way Home” by George Pelecanos. A couple of ex-cons find a bag of money while trying to go straight.
I just finished “Deadly Friends” by Stuart Pawson. This is another police procedural, featuring DI Charlie Priest, set in a fictional town in Yorkshire. Probably best described as “gentle”, but still very enjoyable. It’s quite an old book, but it’s not all that obvious. Charlie searches for a serial rapist, and a murderer.
I have just received notification that Will Patching’s The Hack Trilogy is now only 99 cents for the rest of this month! The ebooks are The Hack, The Hangman and The Hunter, every one a great read. Google for reviews, there are lots
Lee Child used to be my favourite author but has now been surpassed by Will, the Thailand Expat Cockney, born in “Sarf Lunnon, Engerland”, now living on Koh Samui, Thailand. His web site is also well worth a read because he is quite a character. I have read most of his books and never been disappointed.
I’m a big fan of Lee Child, though his more recent books have almost been a short story expanded into a full-length one. I haven’t tried the new one yet, which is the first co-written with his brother, but I have read less than complimentary reviews of it. I only read “proper” books, so I’m aware there are quite a few authors that I’m missing out on.
I’ve just finished “Short Range”, a “Spider Shepherd” book by Stephen Leather, which I enjoyed a lot. As usual, Shepherd is caught up in more than one operation at the same time, then something personal happens to throw him off.
I recently finished Dan Brown’s Origins. I’ve seen a couple of films of his books but this is the first book I’ve read. Apart from the intrigue, the book was also educational. I had to put the book down and Google what he was describing several times, including the Sagrada Familia and the Palmarian sect.