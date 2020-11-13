Latest book you've read

“The Madness of Crowds” by Douglas Murray, tries to explains much of what I find disturbing in today’s society.
It happens to be in Swedish (lend it from my wife), but I think I found one more favorite author.
My most recent completion is “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly. I always enjoy his stuff, and although this isn’t one of the Harry Bosch series, it was good.
Just finished In Times like these, by Nathan van Coops for the second time. The first time was a few years back.
It’s a book about time travel and takes a quite interesting approach.
I enjoyed it more then than I did now, but it was still pretty enjoyable
@onlyjobindia Just I found a book that let me focus and keep attention on achieving something and work positively towards it, with I can achieve anything. The book is entitled under The Secret book as the author of the book Rhonda Byrne explains in a very effective manner of how this phenomenon can help you in your life.
Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad.
I read it following a lecture about a lawsuit filed against tech giants on behalf of 14 parent and children in the DRC over child labor there that causes death and serious injuries to the cobalt mining kids.
I’ve just finished “The Oracle” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell. It was quite enjoyable (as I find most of his stuff) but for some reason not quite as good as usual.
The Master and Margarita
Perfume Patrick Süskind
Please, also give some details that could be of interest for others who are looking for a good read.
E.g:
@ionkozokar21,
The master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov. The story concerns a visit by the devil to the officially atheistic Soviet Union.
@merish091,
Perfume by Patrick Süskind. Sub title The Story of a Murderer, is a historical fantasy novel that explores the sense of smell and its relationship with the emotional meanings that scents may have.
I’ve finished a couple this weekend
“The Fifth Gospel” by Ian Caldwell. Set in Vatican City, a scholar discovers a secret relating to the Turin Shroud and a series of bad things happens.
“Blood Hunters” by Steve Voake. A scientist finds something in a very deep sink-hole in Mexico, brings it back to the UK and regrets it. I didn’t actually realise this is a book aimed at the younger reader, perhaps teenagers, until I was a few chapters in.
I’ve just finished “Hidden” by Casey Hill. A decent read, several bodies are found, each of which have a tattoo of what seems to be angel wings, leading to missing girls and all sorts. Although, shades of “Silent Witness” where forensics people seem to be much more involved in actual police work that you might expect them to be. Ending suggests there is, or will be, a sequel.
The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma, and it’s awesome
It was a looooong time ago but I’ve read Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury. Would truly recommend.
Recently I stumbled upon Jim Heskett, author of many books, has a website and is giving away three free books…
I read the first, “Museum Attack” about an ex-special forces guy, divorced and on his first date visiting a museum. His interest in the museum is the The Game of Thrones special exhibits. On arrival numerous bombs explode followed by heavily armed men who arrive in black armoured Humvees, disembark and proceed to hold hostages.
The novel is quite short and held my attention for a couple of days before I downloaded the next book.
I am only half-way through “Airbag Scars” and intrigued by the adventures of an alcoholic attending AA meetings, in Witness Protective Custody and employed in a Bail Bond Office. First chapter is where he recovers from a car accident:
So much didn’t make sense. He’d been in an accident, that was for sure. But finding himself behind the wheel of a car? No matter how many times he’d relapsed and ended up blacking out drunk, he would never get behind the wheel. Micah Reed may have had a long history of questionable morals, but drunk driving was not one of his sins.
“Vigilante” by Kerry Wilkinson. A good enough read, female detective dealing with a serial killer who leaves DNA all over the place, except that proves the killer is currently in prison. A little bit “fussy” writing style.
The last book I read is called “Little Women” by Louise May Alcott. The novel is about four sisters, their life, friendship, growing up.
In short, for me it’s a one-time book.
Of course, today the book will seem very boring for modern young girls. There is not even a storyline here. Description of their boring measured life, their worries, children’s desires. Although it would be useful for them to read, because children’s selfishness is still relevant today.
This book is also suitable for a more adult female audience, there is something to think about child-rearing.
The story is not modern at all, and the book is not very exciting, but I do not regret having read it.
A recommendation only for lovers of women’s classics.
Try “31 Signs” by David Jeremiah. If you want to know where things are headed this will book will certainly enlighten.
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven. I watched the movie on Netflix first and felt there was more to the characters and ended up reading the book.
“The Way Home” by George Pelecanos. A couple of ex-cons find a bag of money while trying to go straight.