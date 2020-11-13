Latest book you've read

Recently I stumbled upon Jim Heskett, author of many books, has a website and is giving away three free books…

I read the first, “Museum Attack” about an ex-special forces guy, divorced and on his first date visiting a museum. His interest in the museum is the The Game of Thrones special exhibits. On arrival numerous bombs explode followed by heavily armed men who arrive in black armoured Humvees, disembark and proceed to hold hostages.

The novel is quite short and held my attention for a couple of days before I downloaded the next book.

I am only half-way through “Airbag Scars” and intrigued by the adventures of an alcoholic attending AA meetings, in Witness Protective Custody and employed in a Bail Bond Office. First chapter is where he recovers from a car accident:

Jim Heskett - Airbag Scars - First chapter